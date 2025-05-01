Live
Congress Workers Celebrate Caste Census Decision with Ceremony in Hyderabad
Congress workers in Hyderabad celebrated on Thursday. They performed a traditional milk-pouring ceremony on posters of Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. This celebration followed the Centre’s decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census.
This comes as a debate grows between the BJP-led government and the Congress believes the caste census credit goes to the grand old party. Rahul Gandhi has been a strong supporter of caste enumeration, calling it society’s "X-ray and MRI."
After a meeting on Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the caste census would be included in the national census. He explained that the Census is a Union subject, based on Article 246 of the Indian Constitution.
Vaishnaw said some states have conducted caste surveys, but these surveys were not always transparent or well-organized. Some were seen as politically motivated, raising doubts in society. This inconsistency could cause problems for social harmony.
To avoid these issues, the government decided to include caste enumeration in the official Census. The goal is to keep things transparent and help strengthen the country's social and economic foundations.