Live
- Gukesh holds Liren, Pragg draws with Abdusattorov
- T20 World Cup: New York's notorious drop-in pitches gets six 'satisfactory' ratings
- Study proposes new obesity treatment with brain electrical stimulation
- From chalkboards to keyboards
- Ikea’s same-day delivery on pilot mode in Hyd
- Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao Unveils Pillala Marri Tree for Public Access, Announces Rs 5 Cr, for Toursim development in Mahabubnagar
- Tatas’ iPhone unit to begin production soon
- India clocks 26% jump in Q1 FDI inflows
- Mkts end on positive note
- The Rise of Female Entrepreneurs in Tech: Transforming the Digital Age
Just In
Cong’s 20 pressers for JPC on Adani issue
New Delhi: Upping the ante over the Adani issue, the Congress said it will hold 20 press conferences across the country on Wednesday to highlight the...
New Delhi: Upping the ante over the Adani issue, the Congress said it will hold 20 press conferences across the country on Wednesday to highlight the need for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the matter which has “widespread ramifications for the economy”.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said, “Tomorrow, the Indian National Congress will conduct 20 press conferences across the country to highlight the need for a JPC into the Modani Maha Ghotala that has widespread ramifications for the economy, and for crores of small investors - for whom the integrity of capital market regulators is essential.”
The Opposition party has been persistent in its attack on the government, since Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses in the wake of US-based short seller Hindenburg Research making a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, on the conglomerate headed by industrialist Gautam Adani.
The Congress has stepped up its attack on the government over the issue after Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, alleging she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal. Buch and her husband have since denied the allegations as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book.