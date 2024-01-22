Construction Of Grand Mosque In Ayodhya To Begin In May, Says Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation

In a significant development, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) has announced plans to commence the construction of a grand mosque in Ayodhya starting May this year. The revelation comes on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. Haji Arfat Shaikh, head of the development committee overseeing the mosque project, shared that the construction is expected to span three to four years. The mosque, named "Masjid Muhammed bin Abdullah" after Prophet Muhammad, will seek funds through a potential crowd-funding website.

Zufar Ahmad Faruqi, the president of the IICF, clarified that the organization has not approached anyone for funds at this point. Hailing the effort to promote unity and love among people, irrespective of differing opinions on the Supreme Court judgment, Shaikh emphasized the need to impart positive values to future generations to mitigate animosity.

The Supreme Court of India declared in 2019 that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 was unlawful but ruled in favor of constructing a temple on the disputed land. Additionally, a parcel of land was allocated for the construction of a mosque.

Faruqi reiterated that there has been no public movement or fundraising efforts initiated by the IICF so far. Athar Hussain, the secretary of the IICF, cited the addition of more traditional elements to the mosque's design as the reason for the project's delay. Alongside the mosque, a 500-bed hospital is also slated for construction within the complex.

As Ayodhya witnesses the historic consecration ceremony, notable figures from various fields, including actors and cricketers, have gathered for the event. The temple will open to the general public for darshan on the following day.