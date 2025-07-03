Contaminated water supply in East Delhi: HC orders probe

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to investigate the supply of polluted drinking water in East Delhi and take immediate steps to resolve the issue. The court emphasized that every citizen has the right to clean and safe drinking water and instructed DJB to ensure this basic necessity is provided without compromise. A bench led by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay made the remarks while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Dhruv Gupta. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 5.

During the hearing, the court expressed concern over reports of black-colored water coming through household taps in several neighborhoods. The bench directed DJB to conduct a thorough physical inspection of affected areas, prepare a detailed report, and submit it to the court before the next hearing.

“Given the serious nature of these complaints, the DJB must inspect the water supply network and identify areas where sewage may be mixing with drinking water. If any urgent issues are found during inspection, they must be addressed immediately,” the court said.

The issue was raised after residents of East Delhi, including localities like Yojna Vihar, Anand Vihar, and Jagriti Enclave, complained of foul-smelling, discolored water coming from their taps. Despite raising the issue with the DJB, residents say no action was taken.

According to the petitioner, contaminated water has been flowing into homes since June 12. The plea highlights that the affected areas fall under the Vishwas Nagar constituency and include hundreds of families who are at risk of serious health problems.

The petition warns of a potential health crisis, stating that the contaminated water, believed to be mixed with sewage, poses a major threat to public health, especially to children and the elderly. “The right to clean drinking water is being blatantly violated. This negligence could lead to severe illness and even a public health emergency if not addressed urgently,” the petitioner argued. The court has asked the Delhi Jal Board to obtain clear instructions from relevant authorities and respond with their findings at the next hearing.