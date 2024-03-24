Live
Controversy In Bihar Over Scheduling Of Training And Exams On Holi And Good Friday
- 1. A row ensues in Bihar as the Education Department schedules training for teachers and student exams on Holi and Good Friday, drawing criticism for insensitivity towards religious holidays.
- 2. Amid calls for intervention, the decision sparks debate over work policies and religious sentiments.
A controversy has erupted in Bihar following the scheduling of a training program for government teachers and an annual examination for school students on Holi and Good Friday, falling on Monday and Friday of this week, respectively.
The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) issued a circular on March 20, mandating the attendance of primary school teachers (from classes 1 to 5) at the six-day Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) training from March 25 to 30. The circular, directed to principals of educational institutions, emphasized that no leave would be granted during the training period.
The SCERT, functioning under the education department, is the apex academic body in Bihar for school and teacher education. Despite the Bihar government declaring public holidays for Holi and Good Friday, the department's decision to conduct training and examinations on these days has sparked controversy.
The move prompted Robert L Chongthu, principal secretary to the Bihar Governor, to write a letter to the chief secretary, urging a revision of the exam schedule for March 29, Good Friday.
Tejashwi Yadav, in a social media post, criticized the NDA government's directive, expressing concern over teachers being required to work on Holi. His party's spokesperson, Mrityunjay Tiwary, condemned the decision, denouncing it as anarchy and arguing that organizing training and exams on festivals would hurt religious sentiments.
Despite attempts, Education Minister Sunil Kumar remained unavailable for comment on the issue. The situation reflects growing discontent and calls for intervention to address the perceived insensitivity towards religious holidays and the well-being of teachers and students in Bihar.