Cop arrested while accepting bribe in J&K's Kathua

Jammu: A junior police officer was arrested by the CBI on Monday while accepting a bribe in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

CBI sources said that an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) was arrested while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Kathua district.

"In March this year a truck was seized by police station Kathua in which cattle were being transported.

"An FIR was registered in the case. The complainant alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for not filing the charge sheet against the complainant in the court.

"A trap was laid and the accused was arrested while accepting the bribe", sources said.

The accused is being presented before the competent court in Jammu Monday, sources added.