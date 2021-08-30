  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Cop arrested while accepting bribe in J&K's Kathua

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

A junior police officer was arrested by the CBI on Monday while accepting a bribe in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Jammu: A junior police officer was arrested by the CBI on Monday while accepting a bribe in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

CBI sources said that an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) was arrested while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Kathua district.

"In March this year a truck was seized by police station Kathua in which cattle were being transported.

"An FIR was registered in the case. The complainant alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for not filing the charge sheet against the complainant in the court.

"A trap was laid and the accused was arrested while accepting the bribe", sources said.

The accused is being presented before the competent court in Jammu Monday, sources added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X