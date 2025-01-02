Cops track Dubai links of arrested ABT member

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police have tracked Dubai links of Sajidul Islam, a most-wanted member of Bangladesh-based terror group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) who was arrested last month. The ABT member was arrested on December 30 last year from Naoda in Murshidabad district following a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police and Assam Police.

The West Bengal Po-lice have shared this information with Assam Police who took him on transit remand. Sources said that Islam was residing as a carpenter in Naoda. However, as confirmed by his neighbours, he frequently remained absent from his place of residence and used to tell his neighbours that the reason for his absence was some profession-related assignments.