Cops trained in legal aspects to deal with human trafficking

Berhampur: When human trafficking has emerged as a significant problem all over the world, a two-day regional workshop for sensitisation on 'Human Trafficking' organised here by the Crime Against Women and Children Wing, CID-CB with technical support of UNICEF and in association with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation concluded on July 14.

There has been an exponential rise in this transnational organised crime putting hundreds and thousands of children and women from most marginalised and vulnerable sections of society in the country at heightened risk.Officers of IAHTU and IUCAW and others in the rank of additional SP, DSP, inspectors and SIs from eight police districts, including Berhampur, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Koraput, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, participated. All participants interacted with experts and cleared their doubts.

ADG Rekha Lohani, IG Southern Range Satyabrata Bhoi and SP Berhampur Dr Saravana Vivek M were present. Retired IPS officer Alok Pateria, Sampurna Behura, advocate and director (legal), Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Amit Dubey, Cyber Security expert acted as resource persons. They made officers aware of legal provisions on investigation and prosecution, specially the newly emerging field of cyber trafficking.