Coromandel Express passes through accident site

Bhubaneswar: Four days after Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express was involved in a triple train accident near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, the down train from Chennai crossed the accident site at 30 kmph on Tuesday.

As the train passed through, a sizeable number of onlookers witnessed the locomotive chug through the distance. More than 70 trains, including Vande Bharat Express, have so far crossed through Bahanaga Bazar Station since both the Up and Down lines were restored on Sunday night.

The three trains involved in the major accident which claimed 288 lives were Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a stationary goods train.