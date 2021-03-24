Corona Updates: From Health Ministry

Number of Vaccines administered until 10 A.M -24th March.2021

As per the Union Health Ministry, about 5,08,41,286 corona virus vaccines have been administered in our nation until 10. Am Wednesday, 24th March 2021.

Number of vaccines administered to 60 plus and 45 to 60 years having comorbidities

Out of the total number of vaccines administered, about 2,64,52,366 vaccines have been administered to people who are in the age group of 60 and above and those whose age is 45 to 60 years having comorbidities.

Health Ministry showers praise on Delhi Government

The health ministry has also thanked the Delhi Government for its smart move of invoking Covid regulations. It also urged other Indian states to follow the footsteps of Delhi Government to implement strict measures so that spread of virus can be controlled, especially when there is a high risk of spread of the infection during festive season such as Holi.

Mutations are natural

The health ministry has stated that mutations in viruses are natural. And they have identified about three variants- they include UK, Brazilian and South Africa. It also added that, it is impossible to stop the mutation, but it is possible to stop the replication by controlling the spread of the virus.

No risk of blood-clotting

The Health Ministry also stated, there exist no risk of blood-clotting side effects due to corona vaccines as few agencies suspected.

More number of deaths –Age group 45 plus

Nearing to 88% of all Covid 19 deaths in our nation are in the age group whose age is 45 plus.

Tracing other variants in India

The Union Health Ministry has stated that, they are tracing other variants of Corona Variants in our nation.

Almost all Healthcare workers get vaccinated in most states

Nearing to 20 states as well as Union territories the Health Ministry has stated has provided the first dose of Corona Vaccines to more than 92% of people who work as health care workers.

Second Dose of Vaccines

In 14 states as well as Union Territories second dose of vaccines have been administered to 85% of individuals working as health care workers. But the health Ministry is not satisfied with some states such as Punjab, Chandigarh and Telangana, it felt the administration has not been functioning satisfactorily. This is a serious concern, as the numbers of cases are rising in these states each day.

India Achieves significant Milestone

As per Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, our nation has crossed the significant milestone in its fight against the worst global pandemic. The cumulative number of vaccines administered in our nation crossed 5-crore mark.