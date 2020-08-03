Coronavirus cases in India cross 18 lakh mark

Coronavirus cases in India: With 52,972 new coronavirus cases and 771 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's overall caseload stood at 1,803,695, while the total fatalities increased to 38,135, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed on Monday.

The country had crossed the 17 lakh mark on Sunday. Notably, as many as 1,07,707 coronavirus cases were added in a day.

Currently, 5,79,357 cases are active, 11,86,203 people have recovered from the disease and were discharged.

India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 2.13 per cent as compared to the global average.

With a recovery rate of 65.44 per cent, a total of 40,574 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.

A total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested so far, of which 3,81,027 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 4,41,228 cases and 15,576 deaths, of which 260 occurred in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu comes in second with 257,613 cases and 4,132 deaths. The state registered 98 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Amid the grim situation, Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh saw a decline in the number of active cases. Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand too witnessed plummeting active cases.

While on the global front, India remains the third worst-hit nation.

As of Monday morning, the overall number of global coronavirus cases stood at 18,002,567 and the fatalities rose to 687,930, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,665,932 and 154,841, respectively.