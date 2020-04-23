Coronavirus Crisis: Home Minister Amit Shah Hails PM Modi's Leadership

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership referring to his high ratings among global leaders for steering India during the Coronavirus crisis. Pointing to a study which revealed that PM Modi's ratings among global leaders were much higher than other heads of state during these challenging times, Amit Shah in his post on the microblogging site Twitter, said "Truth is self-evident!"

The Union Home Minister stated that every Indian feels safe and trusts Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He also said that PM Modi was not only taking care of Indians, but helping the world community, as well.

Amit Shah observed that the "entire world is praising PM Narendra Modi, the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians, and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership."

Amit Shah in an earlier tweet said that Prime Minister's government was committed to protecting doctors. Hence, the Centre brought in an Ordinance amending the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 for the protection of doctors.

The Union Home Minister pointed out that "bringing an ordinance to end violence against our doctors and health workers is a testimony" of this commitment. Amit Shah added that safety and dignity of doctors and healthcare workers is non-negotiable.

