Coronavirus In Maharashtra: Mumbai Continues To Be Epicentre, Dharavi Count Inches Close To 600

Mumbai: Mumbai continues to be the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the country with 441 more people testing positive for the virus on Sunday, media reports stated. The commercial capital of India has now reported 11, 464 positive cases of COVID-19 of which 8613 are active.

Mumbai reported 21 deaths on Sunday taking the city's toll of fatalities up to 343.

Dharavi, Asia's largest slum has so far reported 590 cases of COVID-19 positive patients. The sprawling slum has been recording daily cases of COVID-19 positive patients. Dharavi has a population of 15 lakh slum-dwellers who live in a highly crowded, cheek by jowl situation.

Other slums in Mumbai including ones in Worli Koliwada, Versova Koliwada which are mainly fishermen enclaves, as also slum areas in Prabhadevi, lower Parel and other parts of the city have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The containment strategy adopted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Worli Koliwada is said to have helped in limiting the number of positive cases and is being used for other slum areas, reports said.

The Maharashtra government is gearing for lockdown 3.0 which would involve a number of relaxations based on red, orange and green zones which the state has been divided into. Shops which sell non-essential commodities including liquor, clothes and stationery will be permitted to open from Monday in the non-containment zones across the state. Stand-alone liquor shops in non-containment red zones will be permitted to function.