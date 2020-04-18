Coronavirus: India Count Goes Past 14,000

The total number of Coronavirus positive cases in India has gone past the 14,000 marks and now stands at 14,378. The deadly pandemic claimed 480 lives in the country so far, while 1991 have recovered, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The doubling count, meanwhile, has improved to 6.2 days.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) of the Union Government is scheduled to meet at 11 am on Saturday to oversee the progress in the battle against Coronavirus and monitor developments related to the COVID-19 situation across states.

Maharashtra continues to record the highest number of cases (3323). The mortality rate in Maharashtra is also considerably high with 201 deaths so far. 331 patients have recovered from the pandemic in the state.

Delhi has reported 1707 cases so far with 42 deaths and 72 cases of those who were cured or have been discharged. Tamil Nadu has recorded 1323 cases so far with 15 deaths and 283 recoveries. There has been a sharp surge in the number of cases in Madhya Pradesh with the total now reaching 1310. There have been 69 deaths reported in the state, which is as seen as quite high, with 69 cases of recoveries.

Rajasthan has also seen a sudden spike and the total number of cases in the state now stands at 1229 with 11 deaths and 183 cases of those who have recovered or have been discharged. Gujarat has also witnessed a sudden rise with the total number of cases now climbing to 1099 including 41 deaths and 86 recoveries.