Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown extension inevitable, Modi to discuss with CM tomorrow

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conference on Saturday to discuss whether 21-day lockdown ending next week should be extended.

According to a Health Ministry update this morning, the death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to 199, 6412 positive cases and 504 cases are either cured/discharged/migrated.

Globally Coronavirus infected more than 1.5 million people claiming 95,00 lives.

  • 10 April 2020 7:52 AM GMT

    100 days since first coronavirus detection in Kerala

  • 10 April 2020 7:48 AM GMT

    17 more COVID19 positive cases reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours, taking total number of corona virus cases in the state to 60. Siwan district has 29 positive cases, the highest number of cases in a district in the state: Bihar Health Department

  • 10 April 2020 7:48 AM GMT

    To put the figures in perspective, April 9 has become India's worst day, having reported a jump of 809 cases; the highest rise of infections in a day.

  • 10 April 2020 7:47 AM GMT

    As Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds video conference with the chief ministers on Saturday, extension of lockdown is likely to be on agenda. 

