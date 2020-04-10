Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown extension inevitable, Modi to discuss with CM tomorrow
Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conference on Saturday to discuss whether 21-day lockdown ending next week should be extended.
According to a Health Ministry update this morning, the death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to 199, 6412 positive cases and 504 cases are either cured/discharged/migrated.
Globally Coronavirus infected more than 1.5 million people claiming 95,00 lives.
- 10 April 2020 7:52 AM GMT
100 days since first coronavirus detection in Kerala
100 Days of #COVID19 | Kerala Story— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 10, 2020
It's been 100 days since the first case was reported.
258 active cases
97 recovered
Total confirmed: 357
Deaths: 2
12710 samples tested
Special COVID Hospital
1251 Community Kitchens
2808650 Individuals Served
3676 Destitutes Rehabilitated
- 10 April 2020 7:48 AM GMT
17 more COVID19 positive cases reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours, taking total number of corona virus cases in the state to 60. Siwan district has 29 positive cases, the highest number of cases in a district in the state: Bihar Health Department
- 10 April 2020 7:48 AM GMT
To put the figures in perspective, April 9 has become India's worst day, having reported a jump of 809 cases; the highest rise of infections in a day.
- 10 April 2020 7:47 AM GMT
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds video conference with the chief ministers on Saturday, extension of lockdown is likely to be on agenda.