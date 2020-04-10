Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown extension inevitable, Modi to discuss with CM tomorrow

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conference on Saturday to discuss whether 21-day lockdown ending next week should be extended.

According to a Health Ministry update this morning, the death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to 199, 6412 positive cases and 504 cases are either cured/discharged/migrated.

Globally Coronavirus infected more than 1.5 million people claiming 95,00 lives.

