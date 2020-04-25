Coronavirus Lockdown: Uttar Pradesh Bans Public Gatherings Till June 30

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly directed District Magistrates in the state to prohibit all public gatherings till June 30, media reports said on Saturday. The UP Chief Minister's decision suggests that the state administration is looking beyond the end of the lockdown period.

It is likely that with the easing of lockdown norms under the revised MHA order of Friday night, the Yogi government does not want to take any chances when it comes to public gatherings. The chief minister's reported directive to the District Magistrate in the state comes at a time when the Coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep through the country.

When it comes to the COVID-19 virus, Uttar Pradesh is one of the most affected states having reported 1621 cases so far. There have been 25 deaths in UP while 247 people have recovered from the deadly virus. Several districts in UP have been declared hotspots and containment zones where doctors, health workers and sanitation teams are fighting the deadly pandemic.

On Friday, 177 positive cases of Coronavirus were reported and if this trend continues, UP could see a spike in the number of coronavirus cases. It is against this background that the Yogi Adityanath government appears to have decided against allowing public gatherings till June 30.

The sealing of the border between NOIDA and Delhi, as also the Ghaziabad-Delhi crossing appears to have helped check the number of cases in the border districts, according to media reports.