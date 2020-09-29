Coronavirus: Maha toll crosses 36,000, Mumbai region records 149 new deaths

Mumbai: After a steep drop on Monday, Maharashtra Covid-19 deaths and cases shot up again with the state toll shooting past 36K and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region reporting a staggering 149 deaths while over 1.5 lakh people were shunted to home quarantine, health officials said here on Tuesday.

The state witnessed 430 deaths on Tuesday, lower than the top peak of 515, and the death toll zoomed past the 36,000- mark, from 35,751 to 36,181 now.

The state recorded 14,976, though lesser than the peak tally of 24,886 - pushing up the state total from 13,51,153 to 13,66,129 Coronavirus cases till date.

In relief, the state recovery rate also shot up - from 77.71 per cent to 78.26 per cent - while the current mortality (death) rate stood at 2.65 per cent on Tuesday.

Against this, 19,212 fully recovered patients returned home taking up the total number of discharged patients from 10,49,947 to 10,69,159 till date - much higher than the 260,363 active cases currently in the state.

As per the figures on Tuesday, there was one death roughly every 3.34 minutes and 624 new cases added every hour to the state tally.

Of the 430 deaths, Mumbai and Nagpur led the state with 49 fatalities each, 46 in Thane, 44 in Pune, 42 in Raigad, 25 in Sangli, 23 in Yavatmal, 14 in Nashik, 12 each in Palghar and Latur, 11 each in Ahmednagar and Osmanabad - in the higher bracket.

There were 9 fatalities each in Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Wardha, 8 in Beed, 7 in Amravati, 6 each in Solapur and Ratnagiri, 5 in Nanded, 4 each in Satara, Akola and Bhandara, 3 in Chandrapur, 2 in Aurangabad, 1 each in Nandurbar, Buldhana and Washim, besides 4 from other states/foreigners - in the lower bracket. Six districts reported zero deaths.

Continuing in the sub-50 range for the fourth day this month, Mumbai recorded 49 fatalities which took up the toll fromA 8,834 to 8,883, while the number of corona cases shot up by 1,713 and the city total shot up from A200,901 to 202,614 now.

Of the total 8 Circles, the situation in Mumbai circle (MMR - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) remains on the edge as deaths spiral and cases pile up.

The MMR fatalities shot up by a stupendous 149 - from 15,533 to 15,682 and with another spike of 3,648 new infectees, the total cases shot up from 471,712 the previous day to 475,360 now.

With another of 54 fatalities, the Pune circle's (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll increased from 7,725 to7,779 and the daily case tally zoomed up by 3,423 - from 358,375 a day earlier to 361,798 cases now.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home-quarantine increased the highest ever by 159,573 - from 19,75,923 to 21,35,496 now - while the number of those in institutional quarantine went up from 29,922 to 29,947 on Tuesday.