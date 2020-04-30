Coronavirus Positive Cases Take Maharashtra Tally Past 9,900

Maharashtra reported 597 cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday taking the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the state to 9915, according to media reports.

Maharashtra recorded its highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a day on Wednesday with 32 more people succumbing to the deadly pandemic. 432 people in the state have fallen victim to Coronavirus so far.

Of the 32 patients who succumbed to the Coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, 26 of them were from Mumbai, which is now one of the biggest hotspots in the country. Mumbai has reported 6644 cases of Coronavirus positive patients.. 270 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the city so far, contributing the most to the caseload of the state both in terms of deaths and overall count. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been battling the COVID-19 situation in the city and has identified 1212 red containment zones and 432 containment zones in Mumbai.

Plasma Therapy

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told the media on Wednesday that the first experiment in plasma therapy was successful in the state. The experiment was carried out successfully at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and will be followed up by another such attempt at BYL Nair Hospital.

15 traders and workers in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) have tested positive for COVID-19 at Vashi in Mumbai. The APMC would continue to remain open since it is the lifeline as far as supply of essential goods to 3 districts here. It also functions as a nodal body for about 300 APMCs in the state.