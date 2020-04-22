Coronavirus update: Seven new positive cases including 4-month-old infant, tally mounts to 425 in Karnataka

Seven new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported from April 21st, 5 pm to April 22nd, 12 noon, and with this, the total number of positive cases has reached 425 in Karnataka.

This includes 17 deaths and 129 patients recovered and discharged from the hospitals. Among the seven new cases, a four-month-old infant (Male) from Kalaburagi tested positive after coming into contact with P-329, who is the mother of the child.

P-423, a 35-year-old woman for Kalaburagi, has been tested positive of the virus after coming into contact with P-329. P-425, a 26-year-old woman from Kalaburagi, has been infected with the virus after getting into contact with P-329. P-422, a 57-year-old male from Kalaburagi, has tested positive and has a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

P-419, a 54-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban, has been diagnosed with SARI and P-420, a 28-year-old woman from the same area has been tested positive after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient P-208.

Covid19: Morning Bulletin



Total Confirmed Cases: 425

Deceased: 17

Recovered:129

New Cases: 7



Other information: Telemedicine facility, Instructions to Tablighi Jamaat Attendees, Corona Watch Application and Helpline details.




