Corporator shot dead in UP district

A corporator was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaunpur, police said on Tuesday.

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): A corporator was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaunpur, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday night and the assailants fled in the dark.

Circle Officer (City) Jitendra Dube said, "Bala Yadav, 50, was involved in plotting of land because of which he had rivalry with some people. This could be the reason behind the murder."

Senior police officials rushed to the spot on getting the information about the incident and the body was sent for post mortem examination, the Circle Officer added.

