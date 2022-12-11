Country doesn't need shortcut politics: Modi

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India needed sustainable development and not "shortcut politics", and alleged that some parties were trying to destroy the country's economy.

Addressing a gathering after launching and inaugurating various projects worth Rs 75,000 crore here, Modi said narrow approach towards development will provide only limited opportunities.

He also said that infrastructure development in the country in the last eight years has been done with a human touch.

The prime minister inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway that connects Nagpur and temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, flagged off the Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train, inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur Metro Rail project and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur.

"A developed India can become a reality through united strength, progress and development of all states. When we have a narrow approach towards development, opportunities are also limited," he said at the function held at the AIIMS campus on Wardha Road here.

"In the last eight years, we have changed the mindset and approach with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' (everyone's support, trust and efforts)," he said.

Modi said the projects launched and inaugurated in Nagpur presented a holistic vision of development. He urged people to remain cautious against politicians indulging in shortcut politics, looting taxpayers' money and grabbing power through false promises.

"Country's development cannot take place through shortcut politics," he said.

"Some political parties are trying to destroy the country's economy and people should expose such politicians and parties. My appeal to all political leaders is to focus on sustainable development instead of shortcut politics. You can win elections with sustainable development," he said.

He said, earlier, taxpayers' money used to get wasted in corruption and votebank politics.

According to Modi, his government was focusing on holistic and modern infrastructure development which is "future ready".