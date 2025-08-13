Couple threatens self-immolation

Bhubaneswar: A couple threatened to die by self-immolation along with their seven-year-old daughter near Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s residence on Lower PMG Road here on Tuesday, but were rescued by the police, an officer said.

The family hails from Boudh district and was in Bhubaneswar for the treatment of the girl, who is suffering from a serious skin disease, he said.

Stressed over the lack of money for their child’s treatment, they came near the Chief Minister’s residence and threatened to die by self-immolation in front of the media.