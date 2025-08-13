Live
- Tirupati will be developed as a spiritual corridor: BJP State chief
- Apollo Hospitals to support cancer patients
- Dasari Srinivasulu appointed HDPT Chairman
- Settipalli land issue will be resolved soon: Collector
- Rs 1.1 cr donation to TTD
- Albendazole drive held to curb anaemia in children
- No remains found in latest excavation at Dharmasthala
- Tiranga rally held with 1000-ft national flag
- Prohibition & Excise officers complete training
- 'Bedroom Jihadis' the new nuisance for security in J&K
Couple threatens self-immolation
Highlights
Bhubaneswar: A couple threatened to die by self-immolation along with their seven-year-old daughter near Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s residence...
Bhubaneswar: A couple threatened to die by self-immolation along with their seven-year-old daughter near Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s residence on Lower PMG Road here on Tuesday, but were rescued by the police, an officer said.
The family hails from Boudh district and was in Bhubaneswar for the treatment of the girl, who is suffering from a serious skin disease, he said.
Stressed over the lack of money for their child’s treatment, they came near the Chief Minister’s residence and threatened to die by self-immolation in front of the media.
Next Story