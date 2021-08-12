Court order to frame charges against 2 AAP MLAs shows ex-chief secy was assaulted: BJP

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP on Thursday said a Delhi court order to frame charges against two AAP MLAs means that former Delhis chief secretary Anshu Prakash was assaulted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals official residence.

A special Court on Wednesday discharged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and nine Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in a much controversial case of alleged assault on former Delhi Chief Secretary Prakash. The court, however, has ordered to frame charges against two AAP leaders - Amantullah Khan (MLA – Okhla) and Prakash Jarwal (MLA- Deoli) in the case



Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said, "Delhi chief minister is saying 'Satyamev Jayate' but he did not mention that charges have been framed against two of his MLAs. AAP is not speaking about it."



"The charges have been framed against two AAP MLAs means that the Chief Secretary was misbehaved and assaulted at the official residence of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Facts of the case show that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have been lying in this matter," Ilmi said.



Ilmi pointed out that in the order of Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, it is written that VK Jain, who was then advisor to Chief Minister Kejriwal, saw that two AAP MLAs were pushing and misbehaving with the Chief Secretary.



"This is the first time in the history of the country that the Chief Secretary has misbehaved MLAs at the residence of a Chief Minister," she said.



She asked why was the Chief Secretary called to the Chief Minister's residence at mid night? "For what reasons was the chief secretary called at 12 midnight when there was no emergency on the day of the incident? Why were 11 MLAs invited at the chief minister's residence together" If the meeting was about food and civil supplies then why was the concerned minister not invited? Chief Minister Kejriwal has not yet given any answer to these questions," she said.