Court remands ED officer in CBI custody

Mumbai: A special court here on Friday remanded an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in CBI custody till August 14, a day after he was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a Mumbai-based jeweller.
Special CBI judge S P Naik remanded Sandeep Singh Yadav, an assistant director of the ED, in the probe agency’s custody till August 14. The CBI on Thursday arrested Yadav for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a Mumbai-based bullion dealer by threatening to arrest his son in a money laundering case. The court, after perusal of the first information report (FIR) and case diary, said there are reasonable grounds to believe at “this juncture the allegations are well founded”.
According to the CBI, the ED had conducted searches at the premises of Vipul Thakkar, who runs a bullion company called V S Gold, on August 4 in connection with a money laundering case. Yadav allegedly threatened to arrest Thakkar’s son and demanded Rs 25 lakh.