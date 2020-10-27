COVID-19: Government extends guidelines for re-opening till November end

Union Government today extended the Guidelines for Re-opening of activities issued on October 30, 2020, till the end of November this year. The Union Home Ministry in its order issued on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, informed about the extension and reiterated that the resumption of normal activities does not mean the end of the pandemic. It cautioned everyone and urged citizens to strictly adhere to the COVID appropriate behaviour.

Government has been releasing guidelines towards gradual re-opening of activities since its first order on lockdown measures, which was issued in the month of March 2020.

Most of the activities have already been permitted by the earlier reopening guidelines barring few which involve congregation of a large number of people. The government also issued advisories and SOPs to be followed regarding health and safety precautions which need to follow while undertaking activities which include travel in metro rail, trains, visit shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and hospitality services and religious places among others.

In respect of certain activities, having a relatively higher degree of risk of COVID infection, States and Union Territory Governments have been permitted to make decisions for their re-opening, based on the assessment of the situation and subject to the SOPs. These activities include re-opening of schools, coaching institutes, State and private universities for research scholars and allowing gatherings above the limit of 100 among others.

In its reopening guidelines issued last month which has been further extended till the end of November, Government allowed reopening of Cinema halls and theatres at 50 per cent of their capacity. It also allowed usage of Swimming pools for training purposes, Exhibition halls for Business to business functions and congregations in closed and open spaces with strict observance of the SOPs for the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Jan Andolan for COVID appropriate behaviour on October 8, 2020, wherein he urged citizens to wear a mask, clean hands and maintain a safe distance of at least 6 feet. The Home Ministry has already advised States and Union territories to promote these norms extensively at the grass-root level.

Keeping in view of the same, the National Directives will still remain in place. Government has also informed that the lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in the containment zones till the end of November 2020.