Live
- OpenAI’s ChatGPT can now see, hear and speak
- PM Modi to unveil over Rs 4,505 crore development projects in Gujarat on Sept 27
- World Lung Day 2023: Date, theme, significance and history
- Breathe easy!
- Happy World Pharmacists Day 2023: Wishes, Theme, History and Significance
- Karam Festival 2023: What is Karam Puja and Its Significance in West Bengal?
- Namma BMTC Mobile app launched
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces the Culmination of its North Regional 'Great 4X4 Expedition by Toyota', loaded with Fun and Amazing Adventures
- Synchrony’s Remarkable Initiative: Health Checkup for 555 Veterans in Telangana
- Tata Motors delivers first-of-its-kind Hydrogen Fuel Cell powered buses to Indian Oil
Just In
COVID-19: India records 40 fresh cases, active caseload at 456
Highlights
India witnessed a single-day rise of 40 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload has been recorded at 456, according to Union Health Ministry data.
India witnessed a single-day rise of 40 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload has been recorded at 456, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,031 (5.32 lakh), showed the data updated on Monday.
The country's Covid case tally is at 4,49,98,565 (4.49 crore).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4,44,66,078 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent. According to the website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS