COVID-19 Lockdown: Kejriwal Assures Delivery Of Essential Supplies

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press briefing on Thursday afternoon at which he outlined the steps that his government had been taking during the lockdown period. Kejriwal told media persons that Delhi police had been asked to allow those connected with essential supplies such as milk, groceries, food items and medicines to pass through to the areas they were going, if they produce an ID proof.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that if a vendor carrying milk could not produce an ID, he should be permitted to go to his clients. The authorities should ensure whether the local vegetable shop has vegetables, shop selling provisions and food items has supplies, chemist shops stay open and are allowed access to people in the neighbourhood.

Kejriwal also announced that while one Mohalla doctor from a clinic was found to have been infected with COVID-19, the rumour that all Mohalla clinics would be shut down during the lockdown, was baseless. All the other Mohalla clinics would stay open, he told media men.

It was reported that a doctor from a Mohalla clinic in Maujpur in the national capital had contracted novel coronavirus and that he had possibly come into contact with at least 100 people. The authorities are proactively tracing the contacts of the doctor. So far they have advised 100 people who might have come into contact with him to go into isolation.