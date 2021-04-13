Covid-19: Presently 948 Cases of South Africa, UK and Brazil Variants got recorded in India till Now

Last year, on 29th December 6 passengers returned from UK, this was the first time; the mutant strain of Covid-19 from Britain was reported.

On Monday, 12th April, 2021, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases with South Africa, UK and Brazil variants in the nation has reached about 948 cases.

The above 3 Covid-19 variants are stated to be more contagious or easier to catch. These variants have the potential to re-infect also those individuals who have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.

India Covid-19 update as on 13th APRIL 2021

The total number of Covid-19 cases: 1,36,89,453

Total recoveries: 1,22,53,697

Total deaths: 1,71,058

Total vaccination: 10,85,33,085

Active cases: 12,64,698

New cases : 1, 61,736

New deaths: 879

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 25,92,07,108 samples have been tested so far til April 12th 2021.