Covid cases top 900 in India

New Delhi: India on Saturday witnessed its biggest one-day spike of new coronavirus infections marking a week in which the country went under lockdown after cases tripled.

Total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 918 on Saturday, according to data provided on the Health Ministry website. This includes 80 cured or migrated and 22 who succumbed to the respiratory illness.

On Saturday, the country added 194 cases—the biggest addition in a day. Saturday was also the fourth day of the three-week mandatory lockdown being enforced by the country.

While Maharashtra with 180 cases has the most number of Covid-19 patients, Kerala comes second in the list with 176 confirmed cases.

The number of deaths in Maharashtra rose to six on Saturday as an 85-year-old doctor who died the day before was confirmed to have contracted the virus infection.

In Kerala, there are 165 COVID-19 cases, including six cases reported on Saturday from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Kasaragod and Palakkad.

Globally, cases have topped 6,07,000, leaving more than 28,000 dead. Over 1,32,000 had recovered across the world as of Saturday evening. The new cases stacked up quickly in Europe and the United States and officials dug in for a long fight against the pandemic.

The latest landmark came only two days after the world passed half a million infections, according to a tally by John Hopkins University, showing that much work remains to be done to slow the spread of the virus.

While the US, now leads the world in reported infections with more than 104,000 cases, five countries exceed its roughly 1,700 deaths: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France. Many countries are now testing cases only that require hospitalisation.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death in February, has to date declared 9,134 fatalities, with 86,498 infections and 10,950 people recovered.

Like Italy, Spain also has more fatalities than China with 5,690, as well as having 72,248 infections.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,295 deaths and 81,394 cases, with 74,971 recoveries. The country declared 54 new cases between Friday and Saturday and three new fatalities.

The other worst-hit countries are Iran with 2,517 fatalities and 35,408 cases, and France with 1,995 deaths and 32,964 cases.

The United States has the highest number of infected people with 104,837 diagnosed cases and 1,711 deaths. Cases there have soared from 41,511 on Monday, making it the country with the fastest progression rate.

By continent, Europe has listed 329,501 cases and 19,566 deaths to date, Asia 103,478 cases and 3,715 deaths, the Middle East 43,016 cases and 2,590 deaths, the US and Canada together 109,459 cases with 1,764 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 11,739 cases with 232 deaths, Africa 3,897 cases with 117 deaths and Oceania 4,139 cases with 15 deaths.