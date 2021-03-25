Covid surge in Maharashtra, Punjab grave concern

New Delhi: The upsurge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and Punjab is of grave concern, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, briefing about its Covid-19 preparedness at a time when the country is seeing a renewed spike in the number of daily cases.

Apart from these two states, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are reporting a concentration of cases, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, adding that a meeting has been called with these States on Saturday to review their Covid-19 situation.

Nine out of the top 10 districts with the highest active number of Covid-19 cases — Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded, Jalgaon and Akola — are in Maharashtra, the ministry said. Only one, Bengaluru Urban, is in Karnataka, the ministry said.