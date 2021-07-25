Covid vaccination coverage crosses 43 crore

India's cumulative Covid vaccine coverage has crossed the 43 crore mark, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry announced on Sunday.

Cumulatively, 43,31,50,864 doses have been administered through 52,72,431 sessions, the Ministry said in a statement, adding that 51,18,210 shots were administered in the last 24 hours.



Noting a new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination was commenced from June 21, it said that the government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country.



It also said that out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,05,43,138 have already recovered, including 39,972 in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.36 per cent.



It said that India has reported 39,742 daily new cases in the last 24 hours, and less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 28 continuous days now. The number of active cases stands at 4,08,212, or 1.30 per cent of the total cases so far.



With substantially ramped-up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,18,756 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 45.62 crore (45,62,89,567) tests so far, the statement said.



Weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.24 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 2.31 per cent - remaining below 3 per cent for 34 consecutive days, below 5 per cent for 48 consecutive days now, it said.