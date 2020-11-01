Covid +ve Bihar Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi slammed for campaigning

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has landed in a controversy after it emerged he was involved in election campaigning despite testing Covid positive 9 days ago.

Modi was involved in road show in Danapur in favour of the BJP candidate on Friday evening and he is also campaigning in Peerpaiti, Bhagalpur, Bakhtiyarpur-Khusrupur and Fatuha in Patna district on Saturday.

Modi tested Covid positive on October 22 and was admitted in Patna AIIMS. As per Covid norms of health department any person found infected should undergo isolation for 14 days.

RJD leader and state spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan countered Sushil Kumar Modi and said: "Was he really infected with coronavirus or he was admitted in hospital to gain sympathy of voters? BJP leaders are one by one infected with coronavirus."