CPI(M) Condemns Attacks on Muslims Post Lok Sabha Poll Results

The CPI(M) Politburo has condemned recent attacks against the Muslim community occurring after the Lok Sabha election results were announced. Highlighting several incidents across different states, they called for statewide protests and vigilance against communal maneuvers by the BJP and other outfits.

Highlighted incidents include the alleged killing of three Muslim men by cow vigilantes in Raipur and the beating to death of a Muslim man in Aligarh over theft allegations. In Madhya Pradesh, houses of Muslims were demolished within hours of beef allegedly being found in their refrigerators.

Additionally, in areas like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi, Muslims have faced evictions, vandalism, and intimidation. CPI(M) accuses BJP and Hindutva forces of escalating communal tensions and calls for immediate protest actions against these divisive tactics.

