CPI(M) leader seeks Calcutta HC’s attention over Bengal CM's anti-judiciary comments

Kolkata: CPI(M)’s Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate of the Calcutta High Court, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyahas sought the attention of the division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya about the anti-judiciary comments made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the last couple of days.

The CM's comments came in the wake of the recent verdict of another division bench of the same court cancelling 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs in state-run schools.

While calling the attention of the division bench of Chief Justice, Bhattacharya has requested the latter to take suo motu cognizance of the comments made by the Chief Minister and initiate action accordingly.

According to Bhattacharya, the comments made by the Chief Minister are “criminal” in nature and unless cognizance is taken the judicial system will become a laughing stock.

“The Chief Minister is claiming that the court has been sold out and the judges concerned have political outlooks. The judges operate according to their jurisprudence. Comments like courts have been sold out are simply unacceptable. It is an attack on the dignity of the judiciary,” Bhattacharya said.

The division bench of the Chief Justice directed the submission of an affidavit in the matter, which will come up for hearing again in the second half on Thursday.

On Wednesday, while addressing an election meeting at Bolpur in Birbhum district, the Chief Minister levelled serious allegations against a section of the judiciary, claiming that proceedings in the high courts are being run as per the whims of the BJP.

“The BJP controls the affairs of the high courts due to its financial strength. I am not saying anything against the Supreme Court. We are still seeking justice there. But in the high courts, the BJP always has its way. Others do not get justice," the Chief Minister said on Wednesday.