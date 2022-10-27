'Crazy'wal demands gods on currency notes

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes and that will make India a prosperous country.

"Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes). If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," Kejriwal said during a media briefing.

The new notes could have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of the two deities on the other, he added.

Kejriwal went on to say that despite Indonesia being a Muslim nation, they print Ganesha's photo on their currency notes. "When Indonesia can, why can't we? The photos can be printed on fresh (currency) notes," he said.

Lamenting that the India's economy was not in a good shape, he said the country was passing through a delicate situation with the rupee depreciating against the US dollar. "We all want India to be rich and every family here to be prosperous. We have to open schools and hospitals on a large scale," he added.