Live
- Apple MacBook Air M4 Launch Expected Today: Price, Features & More
- Ash Wednesday 2025: Significance, History, Traditions, and Fasting Rules
- Dyson Introduces New Supersonic r™ Hair Dryer Bringing Professional Hairstyling Home
- Cooler Temperatures Expected in Telangana as Heat Wave Eases Off
- Teachers quota MLC Gade Srinivasula Naidu meets CM Chandrababu
- 4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes east Manipur, no casualties reported
- Absconding Criminal Wanted in Four Cases Arrested in Mangaluru
- Mangaluru Auto Driver Caught Selling MDMA, Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹5 Lakh
- Trump’s Address to Congress: A Bold and Unconventional Speech
- Champions Trophy: You just can’t build pressure on Kohli, says Agar
Just In
Criminal injured in encounter
A notorious criminal in Sambalpur district sustained a bullet injury in an encounter with police on Tuesday, a senior officer said
Sambalpur: A notorious criminal in Sambalpur district sustained a bullet injury in an encounter with police on Tuesday, a senior officer said. The encounter took place at Hirakud airstrip road near Lamadunguri under Ainthapalli police station limits, when a team of police personnel attempted to apprehend Mahesh Kumar, wanted in several cases, around 5.45 am, he said.
“Upon seeing the police team, Mahesh tried to flee the spot and fired at the personnel.
The police team also retaliated. Mahesh sustained a bullet injury on his left leg.
He was rescued and admitted to VIMSAR at Burla,” the officer said.
The Sambalpur Police had been tracking him for a while, he said.
“Mahesh is now out of danger. We have seized one 7mm pistol and ammunition, Rs 40,000 in cash and a motorcycle from him,” the officer said.
Several loot, robbery and other cases have been registered against the accused in Sambalpur and adjoining districts, the police said. The latest case was filed on Monday.
Mahesh had snatched Rs 45,000 from a person at gunpoint in the Ainthapali police station area of Sambalpur, the officer added.