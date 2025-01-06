CSIR develops indigenous tech for producing paracetamol

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday announced an indigenously developed paracetamol drug by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which would reduce dependence on imported ingredients.

Addressing the 40th Foundation Day of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences (Independent Charge), MoS PMO, DoPT Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space, announced the indigenously developed drug “Paracetamol”, commonly used in pain, fever etc, by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) which is affiliated to the Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt of India.

The Minister elaborated that CSIR has developed indigenous technology to produce paracetamol, a widely used pain reliever and fever reducer. This innovation aims to make India self-reliant in paracetamol manufacturing, reducing dependence on imported ingredients, he added.

Karnataka-based Satya Deeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd will utilize this breakthrough to produce affordable paracetamol domestically. Currently, India imports the key raw materials for paracetamol from various countries. Thus the CSIR initiative not only addresses this dependency but also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) vision.