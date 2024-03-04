Cuttack’s silver filigree gets GI tag

Bhubaneswar: Cuttack’s famous ‘Chandi Tarakasi’ or silver filigree has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, officials said. The Odisha State Cooperative Handicrafts Corporation Limited (UTKALIKA) had filed an application, seeking GI tag for the famed silver filigree, on July 1, 2021.

“It is a matter of honour for Odisha to get the GI tag for Cuttack’s Silver Filigree (#ChandiTarakasi). The centuries-old sophisticated craft practiced in the Silver City of #Cuttack gives a distinct identity to our State for its intricate workmanship. On the occasion, I extend my best wishes to the people of Odisha, especially Cuttack and the district administration,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on X.

The district administration had traced its origins to the 13th century to show historical linkage of the art to the region. In Odia, ‘Tarakasi’ is a combination of two words - ‘Tara’ (wire) and ‘Kasi’ (design). During Durga Puja, artisans of Cuttack also create ‘medhas’ (tableaus) with intricate filigree patterns, the officials said.

Models of Jagannath temple, Konark temple and Mukteshwar arch in ‘Tarakasi’ are also created and exhibited abroad as miniature visuals of Odisha’s art and heritage.

In January, seven products – Odisha Khajuri Guda, Dhenkanal Magji, Similipal Kai Chutney of Odisha, Nayagarh Kanteimundi Brinjal, Kapadaganda: Dungaria Kondh Embroidery Shawl, Koraput Kalajeera Rice and Painting of Lanjia Saura (Idital) - had earned the GI tag.