Cyclone Biporjay: NDRF deploys two additional teams in Mumbai

National Disaster Response Force on Monday said that it has deployed two of its teams in addition to the already available three teams in Mumbai as a precautionary measure against Cyclone Biporjay. NDRF said that it has moved four other teams to Gujarat as it expects to have more impact over there.

"Due to Cyclone Biporjay, we have deployed two teams in addition to the already available three teams in Mumbai as a precautionary measure. Further, we have moved four other teams to Gujarat as Cyclone Biporjay is expected to have more impact over there. Additionally, our teams at Pune are also ready," an official statement said. Earlier today Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat in view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea.

An IMD release mentioned of storm surge warning in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Morbi districts of Gujarat and said a storm surge of about 2 -3 m above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate the low-lying areas of the districts during the time of landfall. "Damage expected over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi & Junagarh & Rajkot districts of Gujarat on June 15. Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Some damage to Pucca houses. The potential threat from flying objects," it said.

The India Meteorological Department said the cyclone is very likely to move nearly northward till June 14 morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Sunday for cyclones across Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday paid a visit to the State Emergency Operation Center to review the preparedness of coastal districts of the state against possible cyclones.

Biparjoy which is about to make landfall at the Kutchh and Saurashtra coast in Gujarat as well as in Pakistan on Thursday.