- Tirupati: Sitting MLA has edge over novice from TDP
- Hyderabad: DCA seizes mislabelled medicines
- Bachendri Pal celebrates Everest climb anniv
- Modi backed MSP guarantee as CM but changed position
- Vijayawada: Disqualify Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy for violence, demands TDP
- Gadwal: Farmers seek government action on counterfeit seed sale
- Hyderabad: Duo causes ruckus over public drinking dispute
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th May 2024
- Chopper makes hard-landing
- Parties, candidate in ‘audit’ mode over money spent for votes
Cyclone Remal to hit Bengal tomorrow night
Kolkata/New Delhi: A depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a severe cyclonic storm and make landfall along the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh around May 26 midnight, bringing heavy rain in the coastal districts of the state and in north Odisha, the Met department said on Friday.
This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season and will be named Remal, given by Oman, according to a system of naming cyclones in the north Indian Ocean region.
