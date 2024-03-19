Dancer Geeta Chandran to present Margam in Kolkata: An ensemble of performances & workshops

New Delhi: UDOK Performing Arts, led by Rajib Saha and Moumita Chatterjee, will welcome Delhi-based Bharatanatyam performer, scholar and choreographer, Geeta Chandran, recipient of the Padmashri honour to showcase her performance -- MARGAM on March 21 at Gyan Manch, Kolkata and conduct a two-day Bharatanatyam workshop on March 22 and 23 at the Padatik Dance Centre.

Geeta Chandran’s performance will showcase her prowess in both nritta/pure dance and abhinaya /expression.

The highlight of the performance will be the Varnam which is the most complicated choreography in any Bharatanyam performance.

Chandran will dance the Karaharapriya Ragam Varnam in Adi Talam composed by late Guru K.N. Dandayudhapani Pillai.

She had been trained by Pillai’s younger brother, Guru K.N. Dakshinamurthi Pillai.

The varnam will weave crackling jathi theermanams composed by Vidwan Karaikudi Krishnamurthi.

In her performance, the dancer will be accompanied by a team of musicians including Vidwan Varun Rajasekharan (Nattuvangam); Vidwan Venkatesh Kuppuswamy (Vocal); Vidwan Manohar Balatchandirane (Mridangam); and Vidwan G. Raghavendra Prasath (Violin).

Chandran said: “I have felt immense joy and satisfaction in performing my beloved form of art -- Bharatanatyam, for over 50 years. Now I want to give back to society what I have gained through all these enriching years. In my workshops, I will be teaching the use of the stage, the craft and most importantly, how to capture the heart of your audiences by teaching two special numbers that I am going to use as tools to teach. I am really waiting to come face to face with the young dancers of Kolkata."

The dancer, through her organisation, ’NATYA VRIKSHA’, founded in 1991, fosters art education, mentoring, and catalysing development of young artists.

Her approach integrates classical dance with diverse disciplines, thereby enriching the learning experience.