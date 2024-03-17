Date of Vote counting in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim rescheduled to June 2

New Delhi: Along with the Lok Sabha elections, assembly elections will take place in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. However, the dates for vote counting in these two states have been changed. The votes will now be counted on June 2. While voting for the assembly elections in both states will take place on April 19, the tenures of the assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will end on June 2, 2024.

Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission announced the dates for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly elections. In Arunachal Pradesh, voting for all 60 seats will take place in a single phase on April 19. Vote counting was originally scheduled for June 4, but has now been rescheduled. The counting will take place on June 2.

In Sikkim, the Election Commission has issued the schedule for both assembly and general elections. Voting will take place in a single phase on April 19, with the results being counted on June 2.