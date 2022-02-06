DDMA Has Abolished 50% Attendance Limit But Delhi Schools Are Still Cautioned

Although the amended Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines have removed the 50% cap for classroom instruction, reopening regulations continued to caution them in the aftermath of Covid-19.



Education institutions in the city have been given permission to reopen for students in grades 9 and up on Monday, and for children in nursery through class 8 on February 14, underlining that the 'hybrid approach' of teaching-learning will continue in schools. In essence, hybrid mode means that students will have the option of not attending offline lessons, and institutions will be required to provide them with online classes.

Regarding the DDMA's judgement, the education department released an order stating that the heads of schools prefer calling the students in certain numbers and method, considering the available space/infrastructure/facilities of their schools, so as to confirm that Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing of mask, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitizer, etc. are observed at all times in schools.

The regular functioning procedure (SOP) for school, coaching centre, and college reopening connected to the sequence and the DDMA guidelines notify that approximately 50% of students be considered per classroom relying on the occupancy restricted for seating of the students to sustain proper social distance.