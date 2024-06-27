De-addiction awareness programme at Akshardham temple, Ramdas Athawale and others attend

New Delhi: A seminar on 'Drug Addiction Reform & Rehabilitation' was hosted by the 'Hugs Life Holistic Drug De-Addiction Rehabilitation Centre & Consultation and Training Institute' at the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir in the national capital.



Dignitaries from different fields of the Ministry including representatives from different political parties, police and Narcotic Control Bureau, media and other social workers, mental health organisations and students joined in reaffirming their commitment to combating the scourge of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Tejiender Singh, (motivational speaker and health guide) the programme organiser, explained why they chose the Akshardham Temple premises for this event.

"During his lifetime, Bhagwan Swaminarayan inspired 3,000 sadhus to travel through villages where they counseled people to give up addictions. Pramukh Swami Maharaj (1921-2016) continued this movement, ensuring that people led an addiction-free life in India and worldwide.

"During his lifetime, Pramukh Swami Maharaj inspired over 4 million people worldwide to give up addictions. These included entrepreneurs, world leaders, research scientists, farmers, and tribal communities. On 'De-addiction Day: Celebrating Transformation', dignitaries paid homage to Pramukh Swami Maharaj's tireless efforts in this area," he said.

Meera Sondagar, a volunteer of Akshardham temple said: "Today, Mahant Swami Maharaj, the head of BAPS, inspires countless to shun the shackles of addictions. The de-addiction programme is now focused on schools. Members of the Children's Forum have already started visiting schools to inspire teenagers to stay away or give up gutkha and smoking."

The programme started at 5 p.m. with prayer. Kids from different schools of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh presented a skit with the topic "How addiction can destroy our life and how to overcome it".

Dinesh Bouddh, Commissioner of Narcotics, Delhi participated in the programme as chief speaker.

He addressed the assembly by thanking the organizers.

He then covered the narcotics vision, drug policies, rehabilitation, and anti-addiction efforts made by the government and other organisations like BAPS.

He noted that 70,000 to 80,000 people die each year worldwide due to drug addiction.

He emphasized the importance of June 26 as the "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" and ended by urging attendees to pledge, "We will avoid addiction and support others to do the same".

Sunil Deodhar, Former National Secretary of BJP and former co-in charge of BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit, emphasised addiction-free India along with various initiatives including cleanliness, digital transaction, Yoga practice, vocal for local, millets consumption and organic farming.

Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Republican Party of India (A) president appealed to everyone to stay away from drugs and addictions. He also talked about the impressive work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the field of development like road construction, upgradation of airports and employment.

He also praised the outstanding work of the government for uplifting 25 crore people who were below the poverty line.

Rachana Vashistha, (a social reformer and activist) concluded the programme with her thanksgiving speech.

Among many other eminent personalities who attended the programme which included former Associate Professor Rajeev Chander Sharma, Orthopaedic Surgeon Vijay Singh Chauhan, Delhi government administrative officer Sumit Jidani and more.