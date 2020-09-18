'Dear Narendra...': Merkel, other world leaders wish PM Modi

New Delhi: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the prominent world leaders who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday.

Addressing Modi as "Narendra", the German Chancellor said she had "fond memories" of their meeting at the Indo-German intergovernmental consultations last year. "I wish you all the very best in the future - particularly, in these unusual times, health, happiness and fulfilment," she wrote in her message that was shared by PMO on its twitter handle.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he "values the friendly relations" developed with PM Modi and credited the Prime Minister for moving India along the path of socio-economic, scientific and technical development. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed Modi as his "friend" and expressed hope to meet him soon.

In her birthday wishes to the Prime Minister, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said there is much potential to deepen even further the relations between the two countries.

Nepal PM Oli has also extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and said that the two leaders will continue to work closely together to further strengthen relations between India and Nepal.