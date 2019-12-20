Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case

Jaipur: All the four convicts in connection to the Jaipur blast case of 2008 were sentenced to death on Friday. A special court in Jaipur, Rajasthan pronounced the punishment in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case today. All the four convicts identified as include Sarvar Aazmi, Salman, Saifur Rahman and Mohammad Saif have been sentenced to death.

They were convicted under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (Attempt to murder), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons, means), 326 (causing hurt by acid attack), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (Conspiring to commit certain offences against State), 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting disharmony) and sections of Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The four convicts hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had carried out the blasts in various locations which killed 70 people and injured 185 people.

Mohammad Saif was involved in the blast in Manak Chowk police station while Mohammad Sarwar Aazmi was involved in the blast in Chandpole hanuman temple. Mohammad Salman, the third accused, had carried out the attack on the Sanganeri Hanuman temple while Saifurehman Ansari was convicted for planting bombs at five different places.