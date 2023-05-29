Decision on supporting AAP on ordinance issue to be taken soon: Congress

New Delhi: As the Congress top leadership on Monday met its Delhi and Punjab leaders to discuss issues including supporting the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over ordinance row and if an alliance with it for 2024 is needed, party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said that a decision will be announced in coming days.

Earlier in the day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with former party chief Rahul Gandhi met party leaders from Delhi and Punjab separately over the issue of alliance with the AAP for 2024 Lok Sabha polls and for supporting Kejriwal on Centre's ordinance issue.

As per party sources, many party leaders from Delhi unit, including former state chief Ajay Maken have opposed on having any alliance with the AAP for 2024 and also on supporting it over ordinance row.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also gave a cryptic reply over alliance with the AAP saying that there cannot be an alliance where there are ideological differences, even as the Punjab leadership met party chief Kharge here.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here, Venugopal, who was also present in the meeting said, "Today we had discussion on this with Delhi and Punjab leadership. They have given their concerns and views and certainly we will take a final call in coming days."

Asked if the party has decided on Kharge's meeting with Kejriwal on the latter's request, Venugopal said, "We will let you know once its decided."

The meeting comes in the wake of the request from Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to meet Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi over the ordinance issue.

In a tweet on Friday, Kejriwal said, "Sought time this morning to meet Congress President Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Congress support in Parliament against undemocratic and unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP government and also to discuss general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation."

On last Monday, Venugopal said, "The Congress Party has not taken any decision on the issue of the Ordinance brought against the SC judgment on the powers of the Government of NCT of Delhi with respect to appointment of officers. It will consult its state units and other like-minded parties on the same. The Party believes in the Rule of Law and at the same time does not condone unnecessary confrontation, political witch-hunt and campaigns based on lies against political opponents by any political party."

Many Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab have opposed supporting Kejriwal over the issue. Senior COngress leaders like Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had already echoed that the party should not support the AAP.