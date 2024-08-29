Live
- Heightened Risk of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) Virus in Massachusetts
- Senior citizens advised to file petition in case of harassment
- Prez's concern on Kolkata is welcome, but incidents in other states must also be flagged: Khera
- Malayalam Actress Usha Reveals Misconduct by Malayalam Actor
- Most nurses, medical workers in S.Korea call off planned strike
- Disproportionate assets case: Will accept court's verdict, says K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar
- NTR Vaidya Seva scheme to continue
- How a reluctant Bikash was helped to develop self-confidence
- CM-Kisan scheme to start in Odisha
- Two Odisha teachers to receive national award
Just In
Decomposed Body Of Fugitive Bangladeshi Politician Found Near India-Bangladesh Border
- Meghalaya Police discover remains of Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan Panna in Jaintia Hills, circumstances of death unclear. Investigation ongoing.
- The remains were found in a betelnut plantation in the Jaintia Hills district, approximately 1.5 kilometers from the India-Bangladesh border on the evening of August 26.
Meghalaya law enforcement officials have reported the discovery of a decomposed body, identified as that of Ishaque Ali Khan Panna, a prominent Awami League figure from Bangladesh. The remains were found in a betelnut plantation in the Jaintia Hills district, approximately 1.5 kilometers from the India-Bangladesh border on the evening of August 26.
Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad confirmed that Panna was identified through his passport. The deceased, formerly a general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League and a key member of the Awami League from Pirojpur district, had reportedly been evading authorities since the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5.
The body has been transferred to Khliehriat Civil Hospital for further examination and formal identification. While initial speculation suggests Panna may have suffered a cardiac event while attempting to cross the border, conflicting reports indicate a possible armed confrontation with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
Panna's unexpected demise adds another layer of complexity to the political upheaval in Bangladesh following the recent governmental change. As investigations continue, authorities are working to piece together the circumstances leading to the Awami League leader's death on foreign soil.
This incident highlights the often perilous nature of cross-border movement and the far-reaching consequences of political instability in the region. As more details emerge, it may shed light on the challenges faced by political figures in times of governmental transition.