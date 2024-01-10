Deepfakes, fake news pose significant challenges: Kovind

Live
New Delhi: Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that deepfakes and fake news pose a significant challenge to the entire world and anyone can use digital means to intentionally spread misinformation.
While speaking at the 55th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in Delhi, the former president urged the students to ensure that citizens receive accurate information amidst these challenges.
“You need to be adequately prepared to tackle the misuse of rapidly advancing technologies,” the former president said during the convocation which was held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.
He told the graduating students that upcoming journalists graduating from institutions such as IIMC Delhi have to ensure that we put up a fight against the spread of fake news and misinformation.
He also urged the students to stay away from the trend of sensationalising news to garner greater TRPs and cautioned against employing such shortcuts and urged everyone to preserve the values of journalism.
He asserted that the power to build a developed India by 2047 lies in the hands of the youth, and that they should use this power wisely.
During the convocation ceremony, more than 700 students of IIMC Delhi, IIMC Dhenkanal, IIMC Aizawl, IIMC Amravati, IIMC Kottayam and IIMC Jammu, belonging to batches of 2021–22 and 2022–23, received postgraduate diplomas.
Also, 65 students belonging to the two batches were honoured with various awards.