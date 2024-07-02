  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Defamation Case: Medha Patkar sentenced to 5-month jail

Defamation Case: Medha Patkar sentenced to 5-month jail
x
Highlights

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sentenced renowned social activist Medha Patkar to five months of imprisonment in a 23-year-old defamation case...

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sentenced renowned social activist Medha Patkar to five months of imprisonment in a 23-year-old defamation case filed by the then president of the non-profit organisation, National Council of Civil Liberties, VK Saxena, who is currently serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Both Medha Patkar and VK Saxena have been locked in a legal battle since 2000. Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharm found Patkar guilty of defamation and directed her to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to Saxena for the damage caused to his reputation. The court, however, suspended her sentence to allow her to appeal against the order.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X